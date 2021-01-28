Ways to save on your Wichita water bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All information via City of Wichita website.
Rate Relief Water Assistance Program – $50
On Tuesday, December 1, the Wichita City Council approved a Rate Relief assistance program to help residents defray the cost of their yearly water service.
Qualifications:
- Active City of Wichita Residential Water Account in your name.
- Approved for 2020 Low Income Energy Assistance (LIEAP) benefits in your name.
- Applications must be filed between December 2, 2020 and January 31, 2021.
- Program ends on January 31, 2021 or when all funding is exhausted.
Other help:
There are a number of community resources available to assist customers experiencing financial hardship.
- United Way – call 2-1-1 or visit http://www.unitedwayplains.org/
- Salvation Army – (316)263-2769 ext 148 or visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wichita/
- Center of Hope – (316) 267-0222
- Wichita Sedgwick County Community Action Partnership – call (316) 462-3775 or email wsccap@wichita.gov
How You can Save Water
Saving water doesn’t have to be difficult. We picked the three easiest ways to make a difference without much effort.
- Water before 10 a.m.
Water your grass before 10 a.m. to avoid the hottest times of the day. Watering during the early morning will increase efficiency, as less water will evaporate. Early morning watering also helps to avoid fungal problems associated with late evening and night watering.
- Water deeper and less often
It’s better to water less often and increase the amount of time you water instead. This approach is more effective than watering a little bit every day. Not only does this method reduce evaporation, it makes your yard more drought tolerant by encouraging deeper root growth.
- Mow higher and mulch clippings
Mow your grass one inch higher during the summer. Also, mulch your lawn clippings instead of bagging them! Not only do clippings provide a good nutrient source for your lawn, they can provide shade for the ground and root system, reducing evaporation.