Ways to save on your Wichita water bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)

Rate Relief Water Assistance Program – $50

On Tuesday, December 1, the Wichita City Council approved a Rate Relief assistance program to help residents defray the cost of their yearly water service.

Qualifications:

Active City of Wichita Residential Water Account in your name. Approved for 2020 Low Income Energy Assistance (LIEAP) benefits in your name. Applications must be filed between December 2, 2020 and January 31, 2021. Program ends on January 31, 2021 or when all funding is exhausted.

Apply here.

Other help:

There are a number of community resources available to assist customers experiencing financial hardship.

United Way – call 2-1-1 or visit http://www.unitedwayplains.org/

Salvation Army – (316)263-2769 ext 148 or visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wichita/

Center of Hope – (316) 267-0222

Wichita Sedgwick County Community Action Partnership – call (316) 462-3775 or email wsccap@wichita.gov

