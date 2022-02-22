WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is in dire need of more district attorneys.

At the Sedgwick County staff meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, District Attorney Marc Bennet, also a member of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), brought to attention the lack of qualified defense attorneys (DAs) who are willing and able to take cases that are pending in the Sedgwick County court.

A qualified public defense attorney is someone who has met state qualifications, such as having a certain number of cases tried or handled.

According to Bennett, there are about 2,700 pending cases in the Sedgwick County court.

“We have 500 more cases filed than we do defendants,” said Bennett. “So, there’s actually 2,200 people pending in Sedgwick County right now.”

Many people have at least two cases pending.

Bennett says that due to the COVID-19 shutdown, public defenders were not able to take more cases.

“They shut down for a period of time. They could not accept more cases. They were maxed out.”

This is not a workable situation, according to Bennett.

“We’re down to the point where we have one lawyer in Wichita who is taking the highest level cases, and he at this point has over 150 cases where a life sentence is pending.”

Bennett says there is a potential penalty for the people the lawyer is representing in these cases.

“We are at a crisis situation.” –District Attorney Marc Bennett

Bennett says a judge in the Sedgwick County Court is going to have to start appointing attorneys to cases whether they want to be involved or not.

“I think the judge has the power, the inherent power of the court to do that, but it’s not something he wants to do certainly.”

When Bennett asked how he got these lawyers willing to take these cases, it was pointed out to him that money was an issue.

According to Bennett, DAs can get less money publicly representing someone in a jury trial in the case of murder than privately representing someone in a first-time DUI case that takes less than a tenth of the amount of time to prepare for.

Bennett says Heather Cessna, the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services director, says she has money that she is willing to negotiate with lawyers for a higher rate.

“Call it a ‘surge mentality.’ Just attack this issue right now. Put as many bodies on to this as we can, pay them what we need to, and get it done.”

Not only does the hourly rate need to go up, but the cap of what is being paid as well, according to Bennett.

Bennett says that the issue with Cessna paying is that her fiscal year is June to June, and she is already halfway through her budget cycle.

“I have written letters to the legislature and asked them to fully fund her and meet all of her budgetary requests so that the attorneys she needs can be hired to work in the public defenders’ office and the conflicts office,” said Bennett. “But, also the money she needs to maintain private lawyers across the state and specifically in Wichita and Sedgwick County so that we can keep this process rolling, we cannot function without enough prosecutors, judge and defense attorneys.”

Bennett says if attorneys have too many cases, somewhere down the road, someone will file an ineffective assistance counsel claim.

“People will come in and claim they were unlawfully convicted, and if I can’t recreate the wheel five years down the road if the victims are no longer available or doesn’t remember or just is uncooperative or unwilling to go through this full process again … we’re in a situation where the statute does not say for payment for people who have been unlawfully convicted, it does not make a distinction between whether they’re actually innocent or not.”

According to Bennett, if someone is convicted, and that conviction is overturned, and they served time, the state pays them.

“There’s a financial consequence as well.”

According to Bennett, there are different issues around the state, but fundamentally, they all come back to the same thing: there are not enough personnel to do the work.

“What I’d really like to see is 10 or twenty lawyers in Wichita willing to take even just 10 cases at a time, as one pleads or works out, add another one. I’m not asking to overwhelm the practice. They have many of them do civil practice, many of them have other things, private paying clients, but every little bit helps.”