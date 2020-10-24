‘We are excited for this change’: Open Air ICT permit helps local restaurant make a permanent decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week many restaurant owners rushed to fill out their Open Air ICT applications as cold weather moves in.

KSN News spoke with one local business owner, who said for them, outdoor dining will become a permanent business model thanks to the city’s initiative to help businesses move outdoors.

Carmen Garcia, a manager at Connie’s Mexico Café, said the more they thought about it, the more it made sense.

Connie’s Mexico Café will build a large patio section near its parking lot and expand the parking lot they already have. It will allow people to have the opportunity to dine out all the time and not just during the pandemic.

“Providing that outdoor seating will bring more people, customers who do not feel safe coming in and dining,” said Garcia.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said he hopes this Open Air ICT project will bring business owners one step closer to creating a safe outdoor dining environment.

“We don’t have that outdoor environment yet, and this could be a step to creating that environment by keeping this in place once COVID goes away,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

To apply for an Open Air ICT permit you can visit this webpage.

