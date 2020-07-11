‘We are going to be flexible’: NJCAA recommending colleges move fall sports to spring

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Some junior college athletes may be forced to hang up their uniforms until next 2021.

The National Junior College Athletic Association used Twitter on Thursday to recommend a majority of fall sports move to the spring.

It’s not the original play call but then again 2020 has been a year of audibles.

“We are going to be flexible,” says athletic director Josh Gooch. “We hope our fan base will be flexible. We have a good following in Blue Dragon Nation.”

At 10-2 last year the Blue Dragons were ready to grace the gridiron in just over a month.

“I was a little caught off guard that that tweet would come,” says Gooch.

But Gooch says those plans were almost immediately changed when the NJCAA announced Thursday that a majority of fall sports should be moved to spring, which affects all but Cross Country at Hutchinson Community College. It could mean fewer games for the Blue Dragon football team.

“As they meet on Monday, they are going to finalize the exact amount of games. I am sure there will be a reduction. What that reduction is will be decided,” says Gooch.

It is the world we now live in, Gooch says adding nothing is normal, but he is hoping no matter when they play Hutch teams will have a strong, established sports schedule.

“Our student-athletes, they come here with the expectations to be able to compete in the fall,” says Gooch. “They will still have the same opportunities just going to move a semester.”

He says it may not be ideal, but it’s necessary to keep the Blue Dragons blazing forward.

“Just make the most of each opportunity,” Gooch says. “I think that is what the NJCAA is trying to provide, a chance to have championship competition, and the best way to move that was to move this to the spring.”

The NJCAA is expected to make a final decision on Monday.

