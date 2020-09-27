“We are heading in the right direction”: Unemployment rates in Sedgwick County drop to 10.9%

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Unemployment rates in Sedgwick County are going back down. Right now it’s just below 11% that’s a large difference from 18.5% back in April. The Workforce Alliance Center and Mayor Brandon Whipple say that’s due to people finding jobs. Part of that being the reopening of schools and additional jobs like child care, and bus companies opening.

“We are seeing growth in certain sectors and we want to make sure that folks know about that and some are taking advantage of it which is maybe why our numbers are heading in the right direction,” said Mayor of Wichita, Brandon Whipple.

The Workforce Alliance Center has more than 40,000 jobs across Kansas that residents can apply for. And if you’re not able to find a job that matches your skills, they have classes to help you find new strengths.

” Or some career training if they wanted to get their CNA or their CDL truck driving license we are able to fund those for individuals who are laid off,” said Amanda Duncan, Vice President at the Workforce Alliance Center.

Residents can go to Kansas Works to apply for these, once approved by the Workforce Alliance Center they will be able to participate in college courses and technical training.

