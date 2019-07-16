‘We can barely keep up with the demand’: Ice delivery workers brace for triple digit temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- With triple digit temperatures on the way, ice delivery workers prepare for increased business and tougher work conditions.

For Parker Hartley and Corey Hahn, workers for Arctic Glacier, their work day starts and ends with ice.

The two deliver nearly 1,000 bags every day.

“When you’re in the truck, you’re about freezing,” said Hahn. “When you get back outside, you’re about having a heat stroke.”

With triple digit temperatures on the way, the workers said their jobs will only get harder because of the heat and because of the increasing demand for ice.

Many businesses sold out of ice completely on July 4, but the trend has continued even after.

“It’s kind of hard to keep up,” said Hartley.

Some of the stops for Arctic Glacier have to be made several times because the stores sell out of ice.

“I gotta just keep hitting all my stops and whenever I get done, I just fit them back into a rotation,” said Hartley. “so, there’s times we’re hitting stops three times a day.”

Every time the truck door opens for the next delivery, Hahn and Hartley have to work faster to make sure temperatures inside the truck don’t reach above freezing.

“Typically, [the truck] sits around 18 degrees, but since I go stop to stop and since we’re opening the door, it usually sits right around the melting point,” said Hartley.

For their co-workers inside the warehouse where the ice is made, there’s about an 80 degree difference.

“We have guys that are constantly in the freezer, so they have a cool job,” said Hartley. “They wear hoodies and everything to kind of stay warm in there because that building in there is around 15 or 16 degrees constantly.”

As the week goes on, the delivery workers will wipe the sweat off their faces as they tackle the hottest days southeast Kansas has seen so far this year.