‘We can lay him to rest properly’: KBI finds Hutchinson man’s body after months of being missing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson woman says she was about to give up hope on investigators finding the body of Jeffrey Jones. The 50-year-old man disappeared in December. It is when investigators believe he was killed.

“As tragic as the whole situation has been, we just are glad that he’s been found so we can lay him to rest properly. He deserves that,” said Alicia Jones.

After months of uncertainty, Alicia Jones is getting some closure due to a phone call from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI believes they found Jeffrey’s body Thursday morning. Investigators say the body was found in Cowley County in an abandoned structure.

“It’s just been devastating for everybody who knew him. To think somebody could hurt him like that, take his life just doesn’t make sense,” said Jones.

Alicia says she was in a relationship with Jeffrey for eight years. She says people are still trying to wrap their heads around the situation.

“Nobody can understand why this happened to him. He’s not the kind of person who had enemies,” said Jones.

She says he was a light in many lives.

“He was just a fun guy to be around all the time. He was happy and cheerful, put everybody in a good mood. A joy to be around, always had everybody laughing,” she said. “He will be missed forever.”

