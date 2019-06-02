‘We don’t know who did this’: Dog rescue group wants answers after dog stabbed, dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jessica Sherwood, President of the K-9 Karma Animal Advocates, Inc., recalls when she and her dog rescue group first laid eyes on 2-year-old Zander, a Pitbull mix, at the Wichita Animal Shelter.

“He didn’t, didn’t seem too alert he wasn’t really wanting to pay much attention,” said Sherwood.

At first, everyone thought Zander’s stab was only skin deep. But Sherwood said she couldn’t shake the feeling that something more was wrong. They rushed him to an emergency veterinary hospital where she asked the doctor to take another look.

“That’s when we found out the stab wound had actually gone all the way in and punctured his intestines,” said Sherwood.

She said Zander was stabbed on or before May 24 near the 4400 block of East Boston in the Hilltop neighborhood of Wichita. He walked up to some strangers who thought he had been hit by a car. They called animal control.

“We have no idea who the owner is,” said Sherwood. “We don’t know who did this.”

Zander had surgery Thursday. Doctors were forced to reconstruct four inches of his intestines. He made it through surgery but died the next day.

“He couldn’t fight anymore,” said Sherwood.

Although he didn’t survive, K-9 Karma advocates believe Zander still deserves justice.

“He still deserves to have whoever did this to him get whatever punishment it is,” said Sherwood. “He lost his life, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to advocate for him and the other dogs in the future that this will happen to.”

The Wichita Police Department Animal Services Division is investigating this case. If you have any information about what may have happened you’re urged to contact Wichita police at 316-268-4221.