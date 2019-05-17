‘We got three denials’: Wichita Family Crisis Center talks on need for grant support

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – They are calling it a dire situation. A Wichta Crisis Center is being forced to turn people away.

The executive director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center says the number of domestic violence victims is increasing, but the resources and funding for them is not. KSN talked to a survivor about the need, who chose to share her story on camera.

It’s all smiles and laughter, between Kirstin Rickert and her 5-year-old daughter. But it wasn’t always that way.

“He shattered who I was, and made me believe that I was nothing,” said Kirstin Rickert, Wichita.

Rickert says her boyfriend became emotionally and physically abusive.

“I could barely take care of my kids, the only time I was allowed out of the house was to bring my children to school,” said Rickert.

Rickert looked to the Wichita Family Crisis Center for a safe space and help.

“They keep giving they’ve helped me with clothes for my children, clothes for me, food,” said Rickert.

Rickert says during this time, she recognized others in her shoes. The center says the need is growing, but space and funds are limited.

“We got three denials, grants that we really felt we were really strong contenders for,” said Amanda Meyers, Wichita Family Crisis Center executive director.

Meyers says they rely on private and government funding, but they need more support. Just the other day, they had to turn away a family due to a lack of space and funds.

Meyers says the denied grants are a set back, but they are here to stay. People like Rickert know this to be true.

“I have faith in you, like you had faith in me, so thank you very much, love you,” said Rickert.

KSN reached out to the city, and Councilman James Clendenin said, “The City of Wichita takes domestic violence as serious as any issue. It is a challenge every year to fully fund every request made with the limited federal dollars we receive for these services.”

