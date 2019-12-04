‘We have a shield from God or something’ Family thankful they’re still here

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “He’s in pain he never does this, he’s always happy.” Those were the words of Walter Bean the father of Jackson Bean eleven month old toddler who cried in his arms as he sat down.

Still in shock from Monday nights car accident the family is just thankful they’re all together safe and sound.

Three out of the four kids have been released from the hospital and the parents hope they’re able to spend the holidays at home.

“We have a shield from God or something … we still alive and we still here.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories