‘We have a shield from God or something’ Family thankful they’re still here

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “He’s in pain he never does this, he’s always happy.” Those were the words of Walter Bean the father of Jackson Bean eleven month old toddler who cried in his arms as he sat down.

Still in shock from Monday nights car accident the family is just thankful they’re all together safe and sound.

Three out of the four kids have been released from the hospital and the parents hope they’re able to spend the holidays at home.

“We have a shield from God or something … we still alive and we still here.”