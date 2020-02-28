‘We have to help those people’: County Commissioner highlights the need for mental health resources after his car is smashed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday did not get off to a good start for Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis.

“The windshields were smashed out. The hood was smashed, my roof was smashed, the passenger door had severe damage and the window was broken out of it,” he said.

Commissioner Dennis said he was notified just before 10 a.m. that someone had taken a chair to his car and done major damage to it.

“Really, the biggest concern I have as a Commissioner is how we take care of people in crisis,” he said.

“My car was sitting there by itself and there was a chair right beside it and he picked it up and took his frustrations out on that,” said Dennis.

If it were any other person’s car, they’d probably be a little more upset about the car itself.

“It is a community problem,” said Dennis. “We see it every single day, and we have people in crisis and we have to help those people.”

Dennis says his frustrations lie with the lack of mental health resources — not so much his busted up honda.

“When we put somebody in jail, that then takes jail time. It takes the District Attorney’s time. It takes court time and in the meantime, we can not even get them into Larned or Osawatomie if they have a behavioral health problem. We need a regional health facility,” the Commissioner explained.

Dennis says the man arrested for banging up his car may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Outside of Comcare, which provides some daycare and outpatient services, he doesn’t believe there are enough resources or places to stay for someone going through a mental health crisis. He says the county currently has a coalition and are working on ways to improve and provide more services to people in a dark part of their life.

“They have put together a business plan and a strategic plan to figure out where we are going in the future with this problem. In the meantime, we are trying to enlist help from the state. The state of Kansas’s responsibility is this,” he says.

Dennis says the sheriff and others in the community are working on bringing a mental health facility to Sedgwick County. Currently, that coalition is trying to get all of the right officials in the mental health community in the same room to talk about the best strategy to reach the goals they are setting out.

