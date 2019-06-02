‘We have to take extra steps’: Church members get training in case of active shooter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach was not the first at a workplace. And as we have seen recently, they happen at schools and even places of worship.

It’s training they hope you never have to use, but the Strategos International team wants you to know it.

It’s why they travel around the country and meet with people, and Saturday, they stopped at a Wichita church.

“More and more often today we see events in the news, even as recent as yesterday,” said Robert Young, Calvary Chapel Wichita.

“I think there was aN overwhelming thought that churches were automatically safe as houses of God,” said Chris Depue, Strategos International LLC.

Chris Depue is a police sergeant near Kansas City, but Saturday, he was wearing a different hat to try to make people understand, that the church can be an active shooter’s target.

“Anytime where we have what are considered soft targets or targets of opportunity, we have to take extra steps to prevent violence at those locations,” said Depue.

Depue shared Strategos International’s three out model, to prevent a tragedy.

“Lock out or lock down their room or facility, get out, remove themselves from the threat or possibly take out where they may have to take action on behalf of themselves, or another person,” said Depue.

And he stressed the importance of having a safety plan, something the group, including Assistant Pastor Robert Young says, he will take to his congregation.

“Encouraged about the things that we’re doing right, but also continuing to learn in an area that’s not our expertise,” said Young.

The overall goal? To make members feel supported and safe, in their place of worship.

They also covered how to protect youth in the church and protect members if a protest was happening outside.

For more information on the trainings you can visit them online at strategosintl.com.