‘We just wait and pray’: Local horse rescue cleaning up after storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high winds Friday night tore apart a local horse rescue and put animals at risk.

Thankfully, no horses were injured, and staff spent Saturday cleaning up and looking at what needs to be replaced.

Hope in the Valley Horse Rescue struggled to find hay last year and was in the process of purchasing additional sheds. Now, that project will be put on hold to re-build the ones they have and more.

“We have a big branch out of our cottonwood over here that’s knocked down,” said Dawn Gresham, Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue.

It’s not the only large tree knocked over by Friday night’s storm.

“This is a tree that has come down here it’s into our fence,” said Gresham.

Saturday morning staff found horses off the property. Staff member Dawn Gresham says they also discovered structures pushed over, and now, they’re in rebuilding mode.

“Volunteers have been hurriedly working this morning and afternoon to get everything cleaned back up and the horses secured back in their pastures,” said Gresham.

The damages come after a tough year for the horse rescue. The price of hay last year made it difficult to sustain operations.

“We had to spend a monumental amount to be able to feed our 50 plus horses,” said Gresham.

They’re looking for monetary donations, and supplies to get the structures back up quickly. But Gresham says even with setbacks, she knows they will get through.

“We just wait and pray,” said Gresham.

If you are interested in donating to the rescue you can visit them online.