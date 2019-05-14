‘We just want to get help where help is needed’: Sedgwick Co. looks to hire bilingual call takers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It could be the difference between life and death.

Sedgwick County dispatch says it needs bilingual call takers.

The longer the positions sit empty, the longer people in need have to wait.

Right now, there are no bilingual call takers or dispatchers in Sedgwick County.

When someone calls for help who does not speak English, they rely on a third party translator service.

There are about 100 of those calls a month in the county.

“When we get the call to 911, we have to we have to get that interpreter onto the line with us,” said Elora Forshee, director of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

That is because Sedgwick County Emergency Communications does not have bilingual speakers in house.

“Even if it takes five seconds to get an interpreter on the line, that’s five seconds longer than we’re comfortable taking to get help your way,” said Forshee.

Activist and bilingual interpreter, Claudia Amaro, has had several Spanish speaking community members reach out to her after calling 911, following moments that meant life or death.

“It was a girl trying to attempt suicide and then they needed to call 911 and they were waiting,” said Amaro.

Having bilingual call takers would cut down the time it takes to contact the third-party interpreter.

“The communication is very important,” said Amaro.

“We just want to get help where help is needed,” said Forshee.

The county has 64 dispatchers and 22 call taker positions on our staffing table altogether.

There are nine positions Sedgwick County is hoping to fill with bilingual call takers.

They are also paying more for the Spanish speaking role.

