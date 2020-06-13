‘We just want to get her home’: Organizer of Savannah Schneider search party speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A search party is ongoing this morning for missing 23-year-old Savannah Schneider.
Schneider was last seen on May 31, and friends of Savannah say the wait has been too long. The search is happening where her cell phone last pinged off a tower.
The search will last five hours and they’re planning to hit several locations where Savannah could have last been seen.
The Wichita Police Department is leading this investigation and they have put out a $1,000 reward for information.
