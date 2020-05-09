“We just want to keep him safe”: Concern mother speaks on how people can help children battling Leukemia during COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The reopening of businesses has brought more people out of the homes and into stores and restaurants. But some are warning, it may not be safe to be out and about. KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with the mother of a three year old boy who tells her she just hopes people remember to stay safe.

The reason she says this is because of her little boy, he has been battling Leukemia since a diagnosis in November. since then, she says they have been in and out of the hospitals.

Holden has to continue is chemo-therapies during the weekdays which is why she says, she hopes people continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

“Any little virus any little cold can lead to a potentially a life threatening illness or virus,” Said Denae Wright, mother of Holden.

“We have three more years of this, three more years or chemo and that we basically have to stay in isolation so anything that the public can do to help keep him safe I can’t even tell you how much I thank you for that.”

She also mentioned, since the stay at home order Holden hasn’t been sick and hopes it stays that way.

