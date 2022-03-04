NOTICE: This story talks about mental illness, addiction, and suicide.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is sharing their long battle with their loved one’s mental illness after they lost him to suicide in February, saying they feel the community failed him and that he was unable to get the treatment he needed.

Christian Nunn (Courtesy: Amber Ackley)

Christian Nunn’s mother, Connie Ramirez, remembers her son as a kind and giving soul, great with family and kids.

“Christian had the biggest heart out of all of his siblings,” said Ramirez. “And they will agree that he would give you anything.”

“Nobody was ever a stranger to him,” said Ramirez.

But once Nunn turned 18, his family said he started experimenting with drugs. They said he would have episodes of psychosis, including delusions, hallucinations, and bizarre behavior.

“There were many different [diagnoses] that they gave him a schizoaffective disorder, bipolar, drug-induced psychosis, [a] mood disorder,” said Ramirez.

For seven years, he battled with severe and persistent mental illness and addiction. The family struggled to find him the help he needed. At one point, Ramirez said her son spent four months in psychosis in a long-term hospitalization at Osawatomie State Hospital.

“He was definitely fully not there. When we would go and see him, he had a blank stare. It was just unreal. It was like something you would watch on TV in a horror movie. It was unreal,” said Ramirez.

When he was released, Ramirez said the family saw some progress. He spent three years living at home, and the family was content that he was safe, even though he’d lost his self-confidence.

Until he relapsed, the hospitalizations began again, and she says he received case management from COMCARE. They went through the process of guardianship, hoping that would help them to get him treatment when he needed it.

In 2021, Ramirez recounted her son had been hospitalized 20 times.

“That year was the most hospitalizations he had ever had,” said Ramirez. “During these past 20-something hospitalizations, I begged, and I begged. I said, ‘Please, he’s not ready.’ I told them this is what’s going to happen,” fearing her son would attempt suicide.

Christian Nunn (Courtesy: Amber Ackley)

Ramirez said when her son was in psychosis, he would not willingly seek treatment. They tried many times to get him to voluntarily go to COMCARE or the hospital but couldn’t physically get him there. She called the police several times, looking for help, and several times she says they did take him to get an evaluation.

“After the first few times, they said, ‘We’re not a taxi.’ So I would call COMCARE, and they’re like, ‘Well if you think that your son is in [need of] immediate care, you need to call the police,'” said Ramirez. “The police told me many times: unless Christian’s threatening to harm himself or somebody else or he actually does something, there’s nothing they can do.”

Christian’s family also requested the COMCARE mobile crisis unit. It comprises a team of a master’s level therapist and a case manager. The Sedgwick County website says the goal of the unit is “to provide emergency assessment when the individual is at risk for psychiatric hospitalization and is unable to come to the center for assessment.” But Ramirez says the unit wasn’t often able to provide support.

“A lot of times, I never heard back from the crisis team, or I would hear back seven days later, and I’m like, oh goodness, we already had to deal with this on our own,” said Ramirez.

Joan Tammany is the Executive Director for COMCARE. She admits that delays can happen.

“Are there waits for mobile sometimes? Yes. Can’t deny that,” said Tammany.

Tammany said she cannot speak directly to Nunn’s case. But she knows there are challenges.

“COMCARE has been underfunded for so long that it’s been very difficult for us to keep a fully staffed team of providers,” said Tammany. “We value mobile, and we try to make them available whenever possible, but sometimes there are things going on in the crisis facility to demand the staff stay on-site, and deal with that situation. Or it could be that other crisis events have after we are looking at what those are, have a higher level of acuity and more probable need of being seen more imminently than others.”

Christian Nunn (Courtesy: Amber Ackley)

She said the mobile unit is not funded or staffed for 24/7 response. COMCARE works to provide multiple services in the community, including case management, crisis response and pre-admission screening for hospitalization at Osawatomie State Hospital.

She says each case is different, but when an individual needs to be hospitalized, they’ll work with Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita or Osawatomie.

“They have to be an imminent risk and displaying a strong need to be placed someplace out of the community,” said Tammany.

The Osawatomie State Hospital has its own set of challenges.

“They, until recently, were on a moratorium for over five years which only allowed for involuntary commitments, no voluntary commitments, and there was frequently a waitlist of many to get people there,” said Tammany. “So it could be many, many days to get somebody to a state hospital.”

Tammany said COMCARE currently treats 1,573 patients with severe and persistent mental illness, and she continues to push for more resources in the community. She believes the entire community must respond and says there has been progress in Sedgwick County. She cites the Integrated Care Team, or ICT-1, a program that will send a qualified mental health professional, a law enforcement officer and a paramedic to respond to someone in crisis. That program only operates Tuesday-Friday, from noon to 10 p.m.

“It just takes a lot of creativity, and honestly, it comes down to, there has to be adequately funded [programs],” said Tammany. “You can’t do everything with no reimbursement and think we can grow it and sustain it. The worst thing to do is start something you can’t sustain, and then you have to end it.”

Christian’s family says they don’t want to put all the blame on COMCARE, but they feel the organization does have some responsibility.

“[Whether it’s lack of] funding, staff, or lack of resources, but that still is no reason to not take this seriously. They had the power. It was in their power to hospitalize my son. They had the power when we reached out and [say] ‘He’s in danger,'” said Ramirez.

The week that Christian died, he had been seen by a caseworker, and Ramirez said she made multiple calls to COMCARE, saying he was hearing voices and needed to be hospitalized.

“We lost hope,” said Ramirez. “What else do we do?”

“I know none of this will bring my son back, but I do believe, 100%, COMCARE failed him and us as a family,” said Ramirez.

Tammany said she feels for every family going through a crisis or loss but does not want an experience of loss to discourage anyone from seeking help. She still encourages people to call the 24-hour COMCARE Community Crisis Center at 316-660-7500.

“We want people to call for help. We’re going to look at a solution. It may not be the only desired solution that somebody may call for, but we’re gonna be looking for solutions to help that person or that legal guardian,” said Tammany.