‘We teach them to get along with everyone, even if they may look different from them’: How to talk to your kids about racism

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Since the death of George Floyd, thousands of people have hit the streets to protest and raise awareness including Wichita. In addition, Wichita saw some unrest earlier this week. Those two factors are a theme in a national conversation on the actions of police and race.

KSN News talked with one local mother and the Children’s Advocacy Center for tips on talking to kids about the matter of race. Both say it’s a sensitive topic, but one that needs to be talked about at a young age.

Tori Moler is a mother of two biracial girls. She says since she was pregnant, she’s wondered how she could bring up this conversation. One thing she’s done to make sure her girls treat people with respect is to ask them to get along with everyone, even if they may look different from them.

“We also instill kindness, that’s another big thing that we work on in our home is being kind. You know seeking out those children, who may be sitting alone or don’t have someone to play with, I want her to be that child that goes and talks to them and plays with them,” said Moler.

Marlene Ibarra with the Children Advocacy Center says this strategy can help children understand diversity at a young age.

“Play with kids, play with other kids, you know, you play with everyone. It doesn’t have to be a specific situation just make sure you interact with everyone and be open-minded about interacting with everyone,” added Ibarra.

They also said parents can read to their children to help them get better informed of different cultures and races.

LATEST STORIES: