UPDATE: The Hutchinson fire chief said the fire is 95% contained as of Thursday morning. Crews are still on the scene. Chief Steve Beer said weather conditions will increase the fire danger again Friday. However, on Wednesday, firefighters conducted a “burn out” operation that Beer believes should reduce the risk.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A wildfire, now being called the Albright Fire, broke out Tuesday afternoon just outside of Hutchinson. The fire is currently 90% contained.

KSN spoke with the Hutchinson fire chief, who said that the flames burned a path of two miles long, and it is still unclear how much has burned.

The Reno County “Albright Fire.” (KSN Photo)

Many who live in the area impacted shared their fears and relief now that the fire is contained.

“We got a call from a neighbor. They said, ‘hey, we are having a fire,’ and we looked out and oh man,” said Jim Smoley, impacted by the Albright Fire.

Smoley said he looked out at his backyard and saw smoke everywhere. Soon after, his backyard became a path for fire unites to battle the blaze.

“They were great coming and going and knocking it down and the tanker. It was just an experience,” said Smoley.

More than 100 firefighters from several departments in the area contained the fire, and Smoley said his wife made sure to take care of them.

The Reno County “Albright Fire.” (KSN Photo)

“Jane made sandwiches and brought them out to them. I thought that was great, so it was a good day. We took care of them, and they took care of us,” said Smoley.

Firefighters have been control-burning some of the untouched areas to prevent the fire from sparking back up when the wind shifts.

Fire Marshal Michael Cain said all indications reveal that a brush burn started last week was likely the cause. A property owner started the fire to 75 brush piles while the snow was on the ground. As temperatures warmed and the snow melted, it allowed for embers to start nearby vegetation on fire.