‘We try to beat the heat’: Construction crews trying to stay safe in the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Summer time and the extreme heat doesn’t stop a crew from installing a new roof on a West Wichita home.

Working on roofs high above the ground puts them closer to the sun and it feels like it.

“Let’s just say if it’s like 96 on the ground, up there it feels like 110 to me anyways,” said Aaron Lollar, Foreman with JJ’s Quality Homes. “You are melting.”

That’s why they take breaks throughout the day, wear sunscreen, and keep a cooler full of water and Gatorade close by.

“When you go home, it should never stop you should drink a lot of water,” said Lollar.

The heat also takes a toll on their materials.

“When you’re stepping up on the shingles when it’s this hot you’ll tend to slide down,” said Jeremy Johnson, owner of JJ’s Quality Homes. “Your shoes get stuck in the tar on it.”

The crew uses a water hose to keep the shingles wet and cool to the touch. And it doubles as a way to keep the workers cool.

Down on the ground, keeping cool is still a struggle for workers busy building a deck.

“We just try to to get started early and try to get out of here before it gets too bad,” said Trevor Stieven, Project Manager Sunago Construction LLC.

They like to wear straw hats to help keep the sun off their face. The heat is no fun but can be motivation to get the job done quickly.

“These guys are hard workers though they rather work and get it done and get out of here than drag it out all day,” said Stieven.

Both contractors typically start their day around 6 a.m. to hopefully finish up by 3 p.m.