‘We understand why they are protesting, we just ask them to be peaceful’: Local shop owners express concerns on protest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Those who live near 21st and Arkansas have a lot to say about the protests in their neighborhood. KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with some who believe in the movement and the message but not the violence. Several local shop owners say they understand why people are protesting but do not appreciate the violence.

Many of them added they feel fear knowing they could wake up to see their shops vandalized. They say they work hard for what they have. They also say it’s scary to think about because many of them live and work in that neighborhood.

“People are not thinking about the whole thing, now they’re just going about riots and everything else. and it just takes away the whole message from everything else,” said Nicholes Worman, Wichita Resident.

“I’d like to get the community together and see what we can do to get people situated better and get people in a better position so they can be heard better,” added Liquor store owner, Francisco Daniel Covos.

Other residents plan to meet in front of several local businesses to assure those shops are not vandalized nor broken into during the protest this week.

LATEST STORIES: