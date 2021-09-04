“We want them to become self-sufficient”: Non-profit prepares for hundreds of refugees to arrive in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Hundreds of refugees are expected to arrive in Wichita in the coming weeks.
One Wichita non-profit is busy preparing for their arrival.

Michele Green is the Executive Director for the International Rescue Committee and says she and her staff have already begun stocking up household goods. They are in constant communication with other non-profit organizations to help prepare as much as possible.

They expect around 400 people will arrive in Wichita in about two weeks and after she believes it will become even more frequent. Green says, right now they are navigating the housing situation to make sure families can stay in homes, hotels, or Airbnb’s while they are here. They are also figuring out the transportation situation to make sure each person has the possibility of being independent.

“The idea is the more community involved and the more people involved then the easier it is for families to integrate into the community and become self-sufficient,” Green said.

The organization is also looking for more volunteers to help gather new clothing items for families before they arrive and help with any paperwork needed.

For more information on how to volunteer you can visit this page.

