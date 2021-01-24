Local restaurant owners prepare for Chiefs game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chiefs game day is here, and people know it! Local bar and restaurant owners are now preparing their space for potential crowds. They say everything is ready, and they are just waiting for the fans.

Managers at Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill and Chicken and Pickle say social distancing is a priority.

They have changed things up to assure people can have fun but continue to be safe during the game. They have tables spread out and only eight people can sit at each table. They will be wearing face masks and checking temperatures at the entrance.



“So we will be operating at 50% capacity and so we will be keeping everyone safe and happy to give them an environment where they know they’re safe and can have some fun watching the Chiefs play,” said Elysia Rizo, Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill co-owner

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We are also going to have a big screen out on our stage by the skating rink,” said Kelsey Rockett, Chicken and Pickle general manager.

