‘We want to make sure each kid has a Christmas,’ thousands of bikers take part in 42nd annual Wichita Toy Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 2,000 bikers hitting downtown Wichita on Sunday. It was all part of the 42nd annual Wichita Toy Run. The bikers rode from Douglas and McLean and north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.

Organizers said their goal is to donate from 7,000 to 9,000 toys to area kids and raise about $18,000 to $25,000 for local charities.

“There are no words. Like, this is what being in the biker community is about. It’s stepping up and stepping out and being there for your brothers and people in your community,” said Terisa Olson, Wichita Toy Run.

The weather for the ride was perfect with temperatures in the lower 70s.

“We want to make sure each kid has a Christmas.” Terisa olson, wichita toy run

Colin Grimes tells KSN News he has taken part in Toy Run about eight times.

“We like to support our community and try to take care of the kids in the local community,” said Grimes. “I feel like just a simple toy sometimes when you don’t have anything that’s a huge benefit and that makes their Christmas a special thing too.”

For one rider it was his first time participating. He was amazed by the support.

“I brought a Barbie Doll, and my wife here gave it to me to give. A lot of toys it looks like. A lot of people have them on the back of their bike you can see,” said Josh Casani, Wichita Toy Run participant.

Gallery: Wichita Toy Run

All proceeds from the Toy Run will go to the Salvation Army, USMC Toys for Tots, and Kansas Food Bank.