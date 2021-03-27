‘We were thrilled with the response’: Hunter Health vaccinates 1,000 Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hunter Health was able to vaccinate 1,000 people this Saturday during its vaccination clinic. Anyone ages 18+ was able to register to get the Moderna vaccine at Saturday’s event.

The director of marketing & engagement for Hunter Health says nearly 12 hours after the event went live, the vaccination clinic was fully booked.

“Today, looking around, I’m just so happy to see the outcome and know that our community is working to not only protect themselves but to protect others and those they care about,” said Brittney Wise, director of marketing & engagement for Hunter Health.

A line stretched out the door as people waited to get their first shots of the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccination clinic was held at Hunter Health’s main clinic from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A man waiting to get his first dose says the vaccine is the first step back to normalcy.

“I understand people’s hesitancy, I understand people’s concerns. I want things to get back to normal and for that to happen we all need to get our vaccines as quickly as we can,” said Gustaf Applequist.