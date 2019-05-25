Weather Service: Weak tornado hit rural southeast Kansas
DOUGLASS, Kan. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down Friday afternoon in a rural area near Douglass in southeastern Kansas.
An EF-0 tornado, with winds from 65 mph to 85 mph, hit about 4:20 p.m. Friday and stayed on the ground only a couple of minutes.
The weather service says the damage was relegated to trees in the area. No injuries or building damage was reported.
Meteorologists say heavy rains - which could worsen flooding - as well as strong winds and hail could be seen Saturday evening into Sunday for parts of eastern Kansas.
Dry weather is expected Monday and for several days after that.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
