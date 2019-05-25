Weather Service: Weak tornado hit rural southeast Kansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clouds form over Douglass corn field (Photo Courtesy Jennifer Shirrell)

DOUGLASS, Kan. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down Friday afternoon in a rural area near Douglass in southeastern Kansas.

An EF-0 tornado, with winds from 65 mph to 85 mph, hit about 4:20 p.m. Friday and stayed on the ground only a couple of minutes.

The weather service says the damage was relegated to trees in the area. No injuries or building damage was reported.

Meteorologists say heavy rains - which could worsen flooding - as well as strong winds and hail could be seen Saturday evening into Sunday for parts of eastern Kansas.

Dry weather is expected Monday and for several days after that.