Weather Service: Weak tornado hit rural southeast Kansas

May 25, 2019

Updated: May 25, 2019 04:33 PM CDT

DOUGLASS, Kan. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado touched down Friday afternoon in a rural area near Douglass in southeastern Kansas.

An EF-0 tornado, with winds from 65 mph to 85 mph, hit about 4:20 p.m. Friday and stayed on the ground only a couple of minutes.

The weather service says the damage was relegated to trees in the area. No injuries or building damage was reported.

Meteorologists say heavy rains - which could worsen flooding - as well as strong winds and hail could be seen Saturday evening into Sunday for parts of eastern Kansas.

Dry weather is expected Monday and for several days after that.

