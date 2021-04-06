Web-based written driver’s license exam now offered in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles has launched KnowTo Drive Online, a web-based version of its driver’s testing exam.

It is powered by Intellectual Technology, Inc. With the addition, Kansans can now take their written test from their home.

“The availability of an online written test has been on our list of customer service enhancements and we are happy to finally announce its arrival,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “This testing portal, coupled with our other online services, should greatly decrease the number of customers in the office and considerably reduce the duration of customer visits.”

Kansas is the newest state to offer testing through KnowTo Drive Online. ITI also hosts self-service kiosks in 13 states, which help motor vehicle agencies extend services to grocery stores and other places of convenience.

The KnowTo Drive Online testing portal is available 24/7 on the Division of Vehicles’ website. Fees are $10 for the first test and $8.50 for any re-test.

If preferred, the Kansas Driver’s License written version of the test will still be available to be taken in the office.