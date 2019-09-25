Webb Road lanes open to traffic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As construction continues in East Wichita, progress is slowly being made.

The northbound Webb Road traffic will shift to the east side of the road, where the permanent lanes are located.

City of Wichita’s engineer Gary Janzen said the switch should happen after today’s morning rush hour.

For several months, both directions of Webb Road were on the west side of the street. This allowed crews to work on the east side of the new Webb Road bridge.

“This doesn’t look like a normal bridge because it doesn’t go above grade,” explained Janzen.

When construction is complete, the new East Kellogg freeway will go under the Webb Road bridge.

According to Janzen, the former Kellogg and Webb intersection saw the most accidents in the entire metro area.

“We’re making this a lot safer. We’re making for more efficient travel time,” said Janzen. “It’s just a better commute across all we’ve done on Kellogg.”

Left turns are still prohibited on Webb Road, but Janzen said that is expected to be lifted by the end of this year.

In addition, contractors expect two lanes of traffic in each direction to use the new Kellogg freeway by the end of the year.

However, southbound K-96 to westbound Kellogg will remain closed until 2021.

“We’ve looked at every angle we can, but there’s still no way to change that, so that will stay in place until we’re done,” Janzen said.

East Kellogg improvements are being managed in two projects: the Webb Road intersection and the Greenwich to K-96 corridor. Construction for both projects is anticipated to be complete in late 2021.

Stay up to date with construction on eastkelloggimprovements.com.

LATEST STORIES: