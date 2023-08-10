WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is upgrading its vendors’ website. Businesses use the site to check open bids for City projects and view purchase orders, commodities and payments.

Companies cannot use the vendor self-service website on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15, because the site will be getting a mandatory software upgrade. It should be back in operation on Wednesday.

“This upgrade requires a new web address for the vendor self-service portal and the need for vendors to register for two-factor authentication log-in,” Josh Lauber, the City purchasing manager, said.

Lauber wants vendors to register now for the two-factor authentication to ensure they do not have any interruptions with their accounts after the upgrade.

A message on the current vendor site says what vendors should do:

“Effective August 14, 2023, a significant upgrade to our system requires that all end users re-register with our self-service applications. In order to do this, it is important to recall whether an email address and password were created or if a social platform (e.g., Google, Facebook, etc.) was linked. Please contact our office at 316-268-4636 or purchasing@wichita.gov for more information. Click http://selfserviceict.wichita.gov/vss to re-register.”

Lauber said any new users or users who have not used the vendor self-service website since Jan. 1, 202, should contact the office for assistance. He said the change cannot wait until Aug. 16.

“Security of customer information is a high priority for the City, and we are excited for the new benefits and increased security this upgrade will bring our customers,” he said.

“What we want to do is we want to diversity the amount of folks who are doing business with the City,” Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “We do that to ensure that, you know, easy access to the bidding process when it comes to small businesses, mom-and-pop owned businesses and of course middle and large businesses.”

The site is only for people who want to provide services for the City.

This change does not affect the website that citizens use to pay bills.

Lauber said vendors who need more information on how to re-register should contact the purchasing office by phone at 316-268-4636 or email the contract compliance officer at chaislett@wichita.gov.