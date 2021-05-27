Wednesday’s storm takes El Dorado residents by surprise

EL DORADO, Kan (KSNW) – Early morning Wednesday storms did some minor damage to El Dorado. It also made for a tense night at campsites near El Dorado.

“I didn’t even know it happened until I looked out,” said Wendi Sauser of El Dorado whose home endured storm damage Wednesday night.

Wendi Seuser said she woke up Thursday morning confused. “Woke up to my alarm clock and realized the electricity was not on, I looked out my window and saw this small tree had fallen at the side of the house,” she said.

Seuser said she didn’t realize there was a storm. “I take medicine at night to sleep and apparently it helped, apparently it helped,” she said.

A large tree branch fell in Seuser’s backyard. It hit her home and took out the electricity and a large tree next to her house also fell over. “It went all the way across to my neighbors on top of that car. It didn’t do damage,” said Seuser.

While people in El Dorado are picking up debris from Wednesday nights storm, campers at El Dorado lake said they are not going to let bad weather stop their memorial weekend.

“My favorite part is exploring places and finding new things,” said Kullya Hackmey, who was out camping with her family.

The Hackmey family said camping during the storm was interesting. “Last night it was pretty windy and pouring and the camper was shaking pretty bad,” said Caleb Hackmey.

Park rangers said they don’t expect flooding, but just in case the Hackmey’s have a plan B. “We have friends that live in El Dorado we will just drive about 3 miles into town and stay with them,” said Caleb Hackmey.