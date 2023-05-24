WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has confirmed the woman who was shot twice after breaking up a fight Saturday night has since died.

She leaves behind a 6-month-old daughter.

19-year-old La’Niha Banks (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

The alleged shooting suspect, 19-year-old La’Niha Banks, is still at large. The WPD says detectives are working on locating her.

Banks is wanted on suspicion of one count of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and one count of attempted murder.

Wichita police say she is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on this case, the WPD asks that you please call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.