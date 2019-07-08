Weekend storm damage in Hodgeman County

JETMORE, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents and county officials have begun the clean-up process in Hodgeman County after weekend storms damage several trees and power poles.

High winds blew over a tractor-trailer traveling near Jetmore. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

High winds snapped this power pole at the base. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

High winds broke off large parts of this tree. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

High winds broke off large parts of this tree. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

High winds broke off large parts of this tree. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

High winds broke off large parts of this tree. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

High winds broke off large parts of these trees. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

Storm damage forced officials to close this rural road. (Photo: Hodgeman County Sheriff Jared Walker)

A strong storm moved through the area Saturday with damaging high winds, even blowing over a tractor-trailer traveling through the county.

The Hodgeman County Sheriff captured photos of several areas damaged.

Jetmore was without electricity for more than 12 hours while crews repaired storm damage.

There were no reports of structure damage or injuries.