Wellington emergency room to reopen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ascension Via Christi says it will run the hospital emergency room that closed in Wellington in March.

The Sumner Community Hospital closed its doors March 11. City leaders have been working since then to get emergency care for residents.

The Wellington City Council began talking with Ascension Via Christi which had helped Fort Scott reopen its ER.

“We are committed to providing Kansans access to care by collaborating with others to develop sustainable models of care,” said Don King, Ascension Via Christi’s chief executive officer, in a news release.

The Wellington City Council approved an agreement that reopens the ER in early 2021. It will be a department of Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita, Inc.

Patients, other than those arriving by EMS, will enter through the former hospital’s main entrance.

There will be four exam rooms, a triage area, and a trauma room which will be just inside the EMS entrance. The ER will also have limited on-site imaging, a laboratory and a hospital pharmacy.

The City of Wellington owns the building. It has approved $700,000 in renovations for the space that will house the ER. Ascension Via Christi says part of that funding will come from the city’s Health Care Authority and the SRMC Endowment Foundation.

Ascension Via Christi will provide furniture, equipment and signs reflecting that it is now the Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department in Wellington.

LATEST STORIES: