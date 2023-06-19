WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Until further notice, the City of Wellington is continuing to prohibit water activities at Wellington Lake due to an algae bloom.

“KDHE has advised that the test results for a hazardous algae bloom at Wellington Lake show high cell counts, but the toxin levels fall below the detectable level,” the City says. “Due to the high cell count, they have placed Wellington Lake under a warning status.”

The City of Wellington has placed several signs around the lake advising the public of the presence of the algae.

Wellington says the City Water Production Department continues to monitor the situation and work with the State in case there is a need to adjust the treatment process to ensure safe drinking water.

At this point, the City says there have been no recommended changes needed to the treatment process.