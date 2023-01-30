WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m.

Deputies say they tried to pull the car over for alleged traffic infractions, but the driver did not stop and allegedly fled.

The car crashed at Hoover and Taft. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole, ending the pursuit.

The driver, a 22-year-old Wichita man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger, 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon of Wellington, had serious injuries and died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the driver has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, interference with law enforcement, flee and elude, and a state parole violation.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

KSN News does not release the alleged suspects’ names until charges are filed.