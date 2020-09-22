Wellington woman killed in fire caused by smoking while on oxygen

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wellington woman was killed in a fire early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:25 in the 200 block of W. 17th Street.

When the Wellington Fire Department arrived, they found no visible flames from the street. Firefighters entered and found the fire burned itself out in the living room.

A woman, identified as Bernadine Crittenden, was found dead inside.

The department determined the cause was smoking in the presence of oxygen. The fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

