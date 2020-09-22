Wellington woman killed in fire caused by smoking while on oxygen

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wellington woman was killed in a fire early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:25 in the 200 block of W. 17th Street.

When the Wellington Fire Department arrived, they found no visible flames from the street. Firefighters entered and found the fire burned itself out in the living room.

A woman, identified as Bernadine Crittenden, was found dead inside.

The department determined the cause was smoking in the presence of oxygen. The fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories