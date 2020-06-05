‘We’re here to say enough is enough,’ Wichitans join together at unity rally

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The peaceful rallies continue in Wichita and dozens of people joined together for a unity rally outside of city hall on Friday (June 5).

The unity rally was held by Wichita united, an organization that says its mission is peaceful and welcomed all races, gender, orientations, and nationalities.

“Wichita stands as an example to the country the it is possible, it can be done and it’s happening right here in the center of the United States of America,” said Willie Scott Jr., founder of Wichita United.

People from all walks of life and different backgrounds stoop side by side for the same cause.

“We’re here to amplify black voices,” said Melissa Tovar-Ohlson. “We’re here to support the black community, we’re here to say enough is enough.”

Some people shared their own experiences, including DesVaughn Walthall who said before moving to Wichita, he witnessed police brutality.

“It makes me feel hopeful for the future,” said Walthall. “It makes me see brighter days. Like a day where you’d see black or grey, I finally see color now.”

It’s not just supporters who showed up, either. Local officials opened up to hear the concerns of the community.

“I’m here for a couple of reason,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay with the Wichita Police Department. “The biggest one is that I care.”

Chief Ramsay, Mayor Brandon Whipple and members of city council and county commission took a stand themselves to help the people of Wichita make a difference.

” I just want them to know they can come and talk to me as mayor,” said Mayor Whipple. “I work for them and I hope they never let me forget that.”

Remaining peaceful has been a priority for many of those protesting and rallying this week.

“You’re always gonna have some negative, you’re always gonna have some positive,” said Scott. “The thing is to highlight the positive that you’re having. Don’t be focused on the negative.”

So regardless of race, education, age, career or dress, Wichitans are coming together. They said they want to promote accountability and pave the way for future generations.

“If you really want to focus on unity, you have to realize that whatever you focus on the longest is what becomes the strongest.”

#UNITY: The crowd has gotten bigger at the Wichita United Unity Rally! @BWhippleKS and city council members are here, as well as some county commissioners. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/53rnahCX0p — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) June 5, 2020

The unity rally has started! There are people with signs and shirts that have messages on them.



Several people have already registered to vote, too! @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/Zo8IPdkVZ7 — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) June 5, 2020

