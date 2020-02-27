Wesley celebrating community efforts after saving life of 3-year-old boy diagnosed with leukemia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fairly well known African proverb says, “It takes a village to raise a child,” meaning, it takes the whole community to make sure children grow up safe and healthy. That saying often rings true, especially in the case of young Max Perales — where the medical and law enforcement community came together to save his life.

Wesley Medical staff held a special ceremony Friday to acknowledge the combined efforts of doctors, lab technicians, and the Wichita Police Department in saving the life of a boy with a medical emergency.

Max Perales, 3-years-old, was diagnosed with a viral infection on February 5. When the little boy’s health continued to decline overnight, Matt and Cinthia Perales took their son to KU Pediatric Clinic the next day.

When the Perales family arrived at KU Pediatric Clinic, they met senior pediatric resident, Dr. Catherine Bshouty, who had a hunch the child’s’ symptoms were more than just an infection. Dr. Bshouty followed up with an Influenza B test and also blood tests to get a better understanding of Max’s condition before sending him home with his parents.

On Friday night, Max’s test results were reviewed by three Wesley lab technologists who discovered the child had malignant leukemic blasts.

When Wesley Medical had trouble reaching the parents at home, they reached out to Wichita PD to find the Perales family. To the doctors, every second was imperative as Max’s hemoglobin was becoming dangerously low and they feared he wouldn’t survive the night.

Wichita Police were able to send officers, Alex Bieler and Kevin Christy to the Parales home. The two officers were able to make contact with the family and put them in touch with Dr. Bshouty who urged the family to get Max to the Wesley ER right away. Dr. Bshouty already coordinated plans with the ER, and Dr. Mosely was able to arrange for platelets and red blood cells to be ready for Max’s arrival.

Thanks to the coordinated and concerted efforts of all parties involved — Wesley Medical staff and the Wichita Police department — Max was able to receive the medical attention that he needed and is now being treated for his Leukemia at Wesley Children’s Hospital.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses. You can find those details here.

