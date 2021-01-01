Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi welcomes first babies of 2021

LEFT: Santiago was born to Jose Gomez and Maria Fernandez-Diaz at Wesley. RIGHT: Boaz was born to Justin and Krista Morgan at Ascension Via Christi.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley announced its first baby delivery of the New Year.

Santiago Fernandez-Diaz was born at 12:28 a.m. to mother Maria Fernandez-Diaz and father Jose Gomez. The family is all doing well

Santiago is the first baby born at a Wichita hospital in 2021.

At Ascension Via Christi, the New Year baby took several hours. The baby was born at 10:08 a.m. The boy is named Boaz, and his parents said he is the first boy in the family and has four big sisters.

“We’re pumped. We didn’t really plan it like this. It’s just been really fun. We’re really excited, the first boy, and there’s been a lot of uneasiness on this pregnancy for whatever reason, and it’s fun just to see the timing of things,” said Justin Morgan, father.

The nurse who helped deliver Boaz had a family connection. Her children were delivered by Boaz’s father years ago.