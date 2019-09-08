1  of  2
Wesley Medical Center joins the fight in opioid addiction with Crush the Crisis event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center teamed up with local law enforcement to help fight opioid addiction at Saturday’s Take-Back.

The goal is simple. Not only to get the drugs off the street but get them in the hands of medical professionals so they can be used for people who actually need them.

Volunteers collected everything except needles, syringes, lancets and liquids.

“I think it’s important for everybody to be aware that opioid addiction is a real problem in our country, especially right here in Kansas,” Dave Stewart, Wesley Medical Center

This was part of a larger national event called Crush the Crisis where HCA Healthcare facilities across 13 states participated.

