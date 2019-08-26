Wesley Medical Center to host ‘Crush the Crisis’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take-back event on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Wichita Police Department will be at the event to help with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Volunteers will be collecting an array of medications, such as – tablets, capsules and patches, but they will not collect needles, syringes, lancets or liquids.

Medications Accepted:

Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet)

Tramadol (Ultram)

Codeine

Fentanyl (Duragesic)

Morphine

Hydromorphone (Dilaudid)

Oxymorphone (Opana)

Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin)

Wesley Medical Center is participating as part of the HCA Healthcare’s first national opiod take back day. More than 65 HCA Healthcare facilities across 13 states are uniting to collect unused or expired opioids for one day.

“Opioid addiction is a growing crisis not only in Sedgwick County, but across Kansas and our nation,” said Lowell Ebersole, Chief Medical Officer. “Our goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and we are providing this drop off opportunity confidentially and anonymously.”

The “Crush the Crisis” event will take place at the Main Entrance to Wesley Medical Center, 550 N. Hillside. The entrance can be reached from Hillside Street and is at the northwest corner of the hospital building. Officers and staff will be stationed in the circle drive for convenient drop-offs.

For more information, visit wesleymc.com or contact Dave Stewart, director of Marketing and Public Relations, at (316) 962-2139.

