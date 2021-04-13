Wesley moving main entrance for construction project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wesley Medical Center is closing its main entrance starting Wednesday, April 14, because of a construction project.

The project will also close the usual entrance from the visitor parking garage at Hillside and Murdock.

During the project, patients and visitors will use a new, covered walkway from the parking garage to an entrance just south of the Hillside main entrance.

The main admissions office will relocate to make it easier for patients using the temporary new entrance.

The construction is part of a larger project to build a dedicated women’s lobby on the first floor of Building 3. Wesley says the lobby will provide more controlled access to the women’s hospital, increasing security for the labor and delivery unit, neonatal, neonatal special care unit, and other sensitive areas.

The project is expected to be completed next year.