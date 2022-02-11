WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Medical Center announced it will enter a new contract with a private company, American Medical Response (AMR), on March 1 for all inter-facility transfers.

Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis is disappointed in the change.

“I wish that they would have come and talked to the commissioners so that we can figure out what’s going on and what their concerns are. They’ve never talked to the commissioners,” Dennis said.

According to Sedgwick County, interfacility transfers for Wesley account for 5,000 of the 69,000 calls that come into EMS. They added that losing those calls can cost EMS more than a million dollars in lost revenue a year in revenue. In 2021, those transfers amounted to $1.2 million in revenue.

Dennis says EMS provided their services at a subsidized cost.

“The problem is by losing some of the funding that we’re getting that we normally expect, it may cause us to increase the amount of general fund taxpayers’ money in order to keep operating an ambulance in Sedgwick County,” he said.

Dennis says the switch is already having a negative impact.

“They’ve already hired some of our people that are already working for AMR, from what I understand,” Dennis said. “So that is exacerbating the problem that we have with personnel. We were already about 18 to 20 people short, and now we’re even shorter.”

Dennis says Sedgwick County is working with the City of Wichita to look over the contract currently in place for their services. He hopes to get some clarity next week.