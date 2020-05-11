West 13th closure begins Tuesday between 119th and 135th Streets West

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita said 13th Street between 119th and 135th Streets West will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 12.

During the closure, westbound 13th Street will be detoured to Central at 119th Street. Local traffic will be allowed west of 111th to Cedar Park.

The closure is part of a project that will reconstruct 13th Street to a three-lane roadway between the Cowskin Creek Bridge and 135th Street.

The intersection at 135th Street will be reconstructed to include left-turn lanes in all directions. The intersection will remain a four-way stop upon completion as traffic signals are not warranted at this time. During construction of the intersection, 135th Street will be northbound only through the intersection.

The project also includes drainage improvements, sidewalk, and a 10-foot multi-use path on the north side of 13th Street.

Electronic message signs are posted along 13th Street to provide advance warning of the closure.

The $3.8 million project is funded by general obligation bonds. Estimated completion is spring 2021.

