WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bridge that has plagued drivers in west Wichita is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2025. The Kellogg/U.S. 54 bridge over what most people know as the Big Ditch is narrow, with lots of ruts and potholes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says about 86,900 vehicles travel the bridge each day. Of those, 2,660 are heavy, commercial vehicles.

KDOT will begin a field survey on Monday, Aug. 15, for the proposed bridge replacement over the M.S. “Mitch” Mitchell Floodway, the proper name of the Big Ditch.

The survey is expected to take 90 days. Because of the high traffic numbers, any survey work that restricts traffic or closes a lane will likely take place in the evening or overnight hours.

The survey includes utility locations, floodway channel characteristics, current roadway features, and other necessary measurements for design work and construction sequencing.

The proposed bridge replacement plan is for two bridges to be constructed to replace the single bridge that currently carries traffic for both directions of U.S. 54.