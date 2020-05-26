West Street construction begins Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – West Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning Wednesday, May 27 between Harry Street and Kellogg for a $4.4 million reconstruction project.

The city of Wichita says the lane closures will allow West Street to be expanded to a five-lane roadway with two through lanes in each direction and a center two-way left-turn lane. Intersections and driveways will be constructed with larger turning areas to better accommodate commercial traffic.

The city says the project also includes drainage and water line improvements, sidewalks on both sides of the street, and traffic signal upgrades with pedestrian safety enhancements at Harry Street and Walker.

Electronic message signs are posted along West Street to provide advance warning of the lane closures. In addition, left turns will be prohibited at Harry Street. Modified business access will be maintained during construction.

Estimated completion of construction is summer 2021.

