WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The West Street exit on westbound Kellogg is closed following a semi-trailer truck fire.

The truck caught on fire overnight on westbound Kellogg. The fire burned the trailer portion of the truck.

If you are on westbound Kellogg, traffic in the area has been moving slowly. All lanes are open.

However, there is a crash on eastbound Kellogg at West Street, and traffic is down to two lanes.

