WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash in west Wichita on Wednesday, Sept. 28, led to two people being stabbed and a third person injured.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, at 7:11 p.m., officers received a call for an incident near the intersection of N. West St and W. Murdock St.

Upon arrival, officers came across a car crash involving two cars.

West Wichita car crash leads to stabbings (KSN Photo)

According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Lieutenant Jason Waite, a knife was produced “at some point during this accident.”

“At least two people we know of were stabbed during that encounter. Another person has injuries, and we don’t know if that is from that attack or from the vehicles,” said Waite. “But three people went to the hospital with injuries. One of them has serious injuries due to the stab, nature of the stab injuries.”

According to Waite, there were two men and one woman involved. He said he would guess they were in their mid-20s. There were also two kids in one of the cars. Waite could not confirm which car and with who.

Waite says several people stopped to render aid to the people that were hurt.

“I’ll tell you that one citizen at least took off their belt and a shirt and were applying tourniquets,” Waite said. So, citizens of Wichita stepped up tonight, really helped the police department out and probably saved this guy’s life, honestly.”

Wichita police do believe this is an isolated incident and that the people involved knew each other.

According to Waite, the situation was brewing all week.

“It came to a head this evening with a car accident,” Waite said. “We don’t know if that was an intentional act or if that was an actual accident.”

A person of interest is in custody, according to Waite.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available