WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in west Wichita caused extensive damage due to the wind Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), they were dispatched out just after 1:15 p.m. for the report of a house fire in the 5000 block of W. Douglas Ave.

Upon arrival, WFD Battalion Chief Jason Jones says there was a fire in the basement.

“The fire had spread through the outside from a window from the basement, caught the outside of the house on fire and then advanced to the first floor,” Jones said.

He said with the wind coming out of the South, it blew the fire right back into the home, but that they were able to quickly get it under control.

One woman suffered from minor smoke inhalation. According to Jones, she was evaluated by EMS and refused transport.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

“We don’t know the damage, but the damage is extensive,” Jones said. “So we won’t have a dollar amount or cause just yet.”

An investigation is ongoing.