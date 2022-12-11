WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An intersection in west Wichita is scheduled to close temporarily on Monday, Dec. 12.

The intersection is N. Hoover Rd & W. 21st St N.

It is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wichita.

“The intersection of 21st Street & Hoover Road will close for approximately two weeks beginning the week of December 12 to connect the city’s existing water mains to the new treatment plant,” the City said.

For more information on the Northwest Water Facility, click here.